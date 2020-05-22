Chinese medical team not treating COVID-19 patients in Nigeria —CCECC

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) said on Friday the 15-member Chinese medical team had been focusing only on assigned duties in Nigeria.

The company, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the medical experts were not treating COVID-19 patients in the country.

The team, according to CCECC, had assisted in setting up isolation centres and provided medical support and training to its staff.

It said “The medical personnel are in Nigeria at the instance of CCECC Nigeria and they have been at all times under the care and accommodation of CCECC. During their stay in Nigeria, they have complied with all known immigration and health protocols.”

The company reiterated that “the mandate of the team, as mutually agreed with all stakeholders, does not cover the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

“In dealing with both the CCECC and the Nigerian health officials, the doctors only play an advisory role.

“They would continue to engage with CCECC management and staff and will always be willing to engage with Nigerian health officials and other stakeholders whenever and wherever it is necessary to do so,” the company added.

