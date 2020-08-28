Kwara discharges 15 COVID-19 patients

The Kwara State government on Friday confirmed the discharge of 15 COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Centre in Sobi, Ilorin.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state also recorded five new cases in the last 24 hours.

He said 15 patients were discharged after they tested negative for the virus twice.

Kwara State currently has 945 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

