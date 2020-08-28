Nigeria will continue to support MNJTF —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday Nigeria would continue to provide support for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) based in N’djamena, Chad Republic.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Amb. Mamman Nuhu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said Nigeria would continue to provide the necessary support to the MNJTF despite “the low ebb of resources caused by COVID-19 and fallen oil prices.”

In his earlier address, Nuhu briefed the president on the proposed recharge of the Lake Chad.

