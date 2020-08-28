2023: Group suggests Onu, Obi, Ngige, eight others for presidency

The Igbo for President Solidarity Group (IPSC), a political association, on Friday suggested 11 politicians from the South East states for the presidency in 2023.

The president of the association, Dr. Olukayode Oshiariyo, who listed the names after the meeting of the group in Abuja, said the time had come for the country to produce a president from among the Igbos.

He said: “IPSC has come to the conclusion that in 2023, a man or woman of Igbo extraction will become the president of Nigeria.

“IPSC will engage in consultations across the six geo-political zones, visitation to Emirs, Obas, Eze, Obi and chiefs, to discuss and examine the characters and integrity of the 11 persons suggested.”

The individuals suggested by the group include the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi and ex-Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Others are ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Senator Ifeanyi Uba and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu.

“Since 1999, South-West, North-West and South-South have produced presidents, conventionally, power rotates for equity and justice as implied in the Principles of Federal Character.

“Therefore, in 2023, passionate consideration should be accorded the South-East as the only zone in the Southern region that has yet to produce a president,’’ Oshiariyo added.

