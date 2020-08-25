Latest Politics

BREAKING: 252 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 52,800; death toll now 1,007

August 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 252 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,004 to 1,007.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 52,800.

Meanwhile, 39,964 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

READ ALSO: 321 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 52,548; death toll now 1004

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10) and, Taraba (9).

Others are – Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Bayelsa (5), Abia (5), Ebonyi (1) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “52,800 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 39,964 AND Deaths: 1,007.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!