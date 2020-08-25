BREAKING: 252 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 52,800; death toll now 1,007

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 252 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,004 to 1,007.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 52,800.

Meanwhile, 39,964 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10) and, Taraba (9).

Others are – Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Bayelsa (5), Abia (5), Ebonyi (1) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “52,800 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 39,964 AND Deaths: 1,007.”

