Latest Politics

Kwara records seven new COVID-19 cases

August 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State government on Sunday confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said the new cases brought the number of people that had contracted the virus in the state to 833.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kwara govt records 10 new cases, discharges 69 patients

He added that 462 persons had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The governor’s aide also disclosed that 19 persons had died from COVID-19 in Kwara State.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!