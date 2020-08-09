Kwara records seven new COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State government on Sunday confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said the new cases brought the number of people that had contracted the virus in the state to 833.

He added that 462 persons had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The governor’s aide also disclosed that 19 persons had died from COVID-19 in Kwara State.

