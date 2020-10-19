Erratic power supply hampering treatments of COVID-19 patients – Health minister

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Monday erratic power supply is hampering the nation’s COVID-19 response.

Mamora, who stated this during the joint briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said epileptic power supply had affected the effective utilization of sensitive medical equipment for treatment of the cases.

He stressed that the pandemic has underscored the need for the development of the nation’s health system.

The minister said: “The good thing is that the government is determined to address the infrastructural needs of the health system.

“We are exploring opportunities that will guarantee regular and stable power in our hospitals.

“The ministry has met with the management of the Niger Delta Power Holdings Company (NDPHC) to discuss a partnership that will ensure regular power supply to the nation’s teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres.

“This partnership will not only ensure steady power supply but reduce the overhead cost of the hospitals with the savings expected from this initiative ploughed into other areas of need in the hospitals.”

Mamora said as at Monday, the country had recorded 61,440 confirmed COVID-19 cases from 578,841 persons tested for the virus while 56,611 cases had been discharged.

“We have sadly lost 1,125 persons to the disease. We now have 3,704 active cases as more persons are treated and discharged with case fatality rate of 1.8 percent.

“While most of those infected are between the ages of 21 and 40, the fatalities are higher among older groups, especially those above 60 years with comorbidities. We advise people to take responsibility and protect the older ones among us,” he added.

