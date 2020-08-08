Akwa Ibom discharges 26 COVID-19 patients

The Akwa Ibom State government on Saturday night confirmed the discharge of 26 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Health Matters, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, disclosed this in Uyo, the state capital.

Ukpong said the 26 cases were discharged from Ibom Specialist Hospital Centre.

He added that Akwa Ibom also recorded one new case from the last 45 samples tested, saying the state had so far treated and discharged over 200 patients.

Ukpong, who is the immediate past Commissioner for Health in Akwa Ibom, said over 1,300 people had been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

He disclosed that eight people had died due to other underlying health challenges, such as hypertension and respiratory illnesses in the last few weeks.

“I want to thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for his passion for the health of Akwa Ibom citizens. He spends time with the incident management team every night to talk about the welfare of patients; not one day has passed without his care,” Ukpong said.

