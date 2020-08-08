Ex-speaker emerges PDP chairman in Abia

The ex-Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Alwell Asiforo Okere, on Saturday emerged the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Hon. Obinna Nwachukwu was elected the deputy chairman at the State Congress of the PDP held at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The Chairman of the state’s Electoral Committee, Kenneth Okon, thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his patience and commended the delegates for conducting themselves accordingly.

Okere polled a total of 2,105 votes in the election while his deputy garnered 2,051.

In his address, the governor congratulated the newly-elected members of the PDP executive committee in the state.

He also thanked the chairman of the electoral committee and his team for a job well done and reminded the incoming executive committee that the party was one family.

