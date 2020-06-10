Akwa Ibom discharges 27 COVID-19 patients

The Akwa Ibom State government said on Wednesday 27 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, who disclosed this to journalists in Uyo, said the state had not discharged such a large number of patients since it recorded its first COVID-19 case in April.

The commissioner disclosed that the discharged patients spent 19 days in the Isolation centre, saying the remaining five cases at the isolation centre would be re-tested to ascertain their status.

He said: “Today is the first day we had the largest number of discharged cases. We discharged 27 people today, and that is very large for this state. What makes it significant is that we have not recorded any loss. They are all going out without symptoms.

“They were with us for 19 days under good management by our management team. We thank Governor Udom Emmanuel and the Incident Management Committee for their encouragement and support.

“We have talked to the patients as we have been doing to any other person that had been discharged from here, that it is important to maintain personal hygiene.”

