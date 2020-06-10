I see Nigeria becoming a Top 10 country in basketball —Akhator

D’Tigress player, Evelyn Akhator believes the Nigeria women’s basketball team has the capability of getting into the top 10 of the best teams in the world.

Having won back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles, competing at the FIBA Women’s World Cup in 2018 and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, D’Tigress have enjoyed excellent lately.

Power forward Akhator, who has been one of the team’s biggest assets, says the team is aiming even higher and are hungry for more success as they look to take on the world and beat the best teams.

The Nigeria women’s team are currently tanked 14th in the world, but Akhator hopes to see the team un higher places.

“I see Nigeria getting to the top and becoming a Top 10 country in basketball,” the 25-year-old told FIBA.basketball exclusively.

“Nobody would have thought we would be a Top 20 team and now we are number 14 in the world. I only pray that we all achieve that dream of being top of the best very soon.”

D’Tigress qualified for the 2020 Olympics despite a painful 76-71 loss to world champions USA during the qualifiers earlier this year.

“Who doesn’t want to go to the Olympics? Hearing the word “Olympics” itself was a motivation for us to fight,” Akhator continued.

“We were not ready to wait another four years before earning another spot to qualify for the Olympics while the ticket was right in our faces so we had to do what we can to grab it.

“I always believe I would get to the Olympics from the day I started playing for the national team and I am glad it all came to pass.

“Going to Tokyo has always been my dream considering the fact that I watch lots of Japanese movies and I am excited I will be going there next year by God’s grace.”

The 2020 Olympics have been postponed to July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

