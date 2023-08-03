D’Tigress face hosts Rwanda in AfroBasket semifinal today

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have zoomed into the semifinal of the ongoing Afrobasket competition holding in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Nigerian women had to fight hard to defeat Mozambique 59 – 52 in their quarterfinal clash late Wednesday to qualify for the last four of the 2023 AfroBasket.

The win took D’Tigress’ AfroBasket winning streak to 22, having emerged champions of the last three tournaments.

They will face hosts Rwanda in the semi-finals today, Thursday.

Read Also: D’Tigress advance to AfroBasket quarter-final with win over Egypt

In the quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Mozambique took the first and second quarters, winning 18 – 16 and 15 – 13 respectively.

D’Tigress came back strong and topped the third quarter by 18 points to 10 before rounding off the game by also taking the fourth 12 – 9.

D’Tigress, the current champions of the AfroBasket, have won the last three editions of the continental tournament.

The other two semi-finalists are Senegal and Mali. Winners of the two semifinal ties will meet in the final.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now