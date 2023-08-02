Buffon retires from professional football at 45

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has finally retired from football at age 45.

“That’s all folks. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” Buffon wrote on social media on Wednesday

The decision brings to an end a 28-year career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2006 with Italy.

He also won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus before clinching the Ligue 1 titlw with Paris St-Germain.

Buffon, who had a deal with Serie B club Parma until 2024, ends his career where it began in 1995.

Read Also: Buffon extends contract, to stay at Parma until he’s 46yrs old

He made just 19 appearances last season ag Parma as he struggled with injuries.

Buffon spent most of his career in Turin, despite a stint at PSG in 2018-19.

In total he made a record 657 appearances in the Italian top flight and is the most-capped goalkeeper of all time with 176 appearances for Italy.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Buffon retired from international football in 2018 after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup that year.

His career highlight was winning the World Cup as Italy beat France 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in Berlin.

