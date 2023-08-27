Mancini named new Saudi Arabia coach

After resigning from his job in Italy, Roberto Mancini has taken up a new role as coach of Saudi Arabia national team.

Mancini, 58, led Italy to victory at Euro 2020, beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

During his time in Italy, the team went on a world record 37-game unbeaten run but failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

He has signed a contract until 2027. His first match in charge will be on 8 September against Costa Rica.

“I believe this is a great opportunity for me, to experience football in a new country, especially with the growing popularity of football in Asia,” Mancini said.

“The presence of top players in the Saudi Pro League indicates the potential for growth in the national football scene.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Mancini led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2012.

He also had stints as Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Galatasaray and Zenit St Petersburg manager.

