Osimhen praised by manager for penalty gesture

Victor Osimhen received praise from Napoli manager Rudi Garcia for a notable action he displayed during the team’s 2-0 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday.

From the penalty spot in the first half, Osimhen gave the Partenopei the lead.

When the Serie A champions were awarded another penalty later in the game, the Nigeria international got the opportunity to score his second but instead he gave the ball to teammate Giacomo Raspadori.

Raspadori missed the opportunity as he missed, but Giovanni Di Lorenzo, the team’s captain, scored the game’s second goal a short while later to seal victore for the hosts.

“That is a great sign, because it means he (Osimhen) is thinking about the team and not just about himself. I loved that. Raspadori is an attacking player who can feature in any of the forward roles, he will score goals and get assists,” Garcia was quoted by DAZN.

The 24-year-old has registered three goals in two league appearances this season. His goal against Sassuolo was his 100th Serie A goal.

