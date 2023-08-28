World Cup kiss: Mother of embattled Rubiales goes on hunger strike

The “inhuman hunt” against her son has caused Luis Rubiales’ mother to go on a hunger strike over the kiss incident at the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

Rubiales, head of the Spanish Football Federation, has been condemned by netizens and persons in authority for planting a kiss on the lips of Spain player Jenni Hermoso during the medal presentation ceremony.

His mother, Angeles Bejar, has now locked herself in a church in Motril, telling Spanish news agency that the strike would continue “indefinite, day and night”.

Rubiales’ cousin Vanessa Ruiz, who acts as a family spokesperson in Motril, said: “We are suffering a lot for him. He has been judged before his time.

“They (media) don’t stop harassing us. We had to leave our house. We want them to leave us alone and for Jenni to tell the truth. It’s not fair.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Rubiales was handed a 90-day suspension from local and international football related matters by the world football governing body, FIFA.

