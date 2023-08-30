Rubiales’ mother taken to hospital on third day of hunger strike

The mother of Spain’s FA chief Luis Rubiales who had gone on hunger strike in solidarity for his son, has been hospitalised.

Angeles Bejar locked herself in a church in Motril according reports from Spain on Monday, in protest at the treatment of her son.

Rubiales has been under fire since he kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during medal presentation at the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

Hermoso said the kiss during the presentation ceremony was not consensual, but the football chief has repeatedly said both parties gave consent.

Rubiales’ mother had said on Monday that the “inhuman and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve”.

The priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told Reuters news agency that Bejar had been taken to hospital in Motril.

“She had not been feeling well because of the heat and everything else,” he told reporters.

“Her feet had become swollen and she was very tired. She had also become very nervous.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Rubiales was suspended by world football governing body, FIFA, as investigations into the kiss incident continues.

