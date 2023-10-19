Saudi Arabia looks to host 2035 Women’s World Cup

Having officially launched their bid to host the 2034 Men’s World Cup, Saudi Arabia had again expressed its interest in the women’s competition.

The technical director of the country’s women’s team has said that Saudi wants to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

The Gulf kingdom has has been accused of human rights abuse, but they have recently been investing heavily in sports perhaps to redeem their global image.

“I believe it’s a bright future (for the women’s and girls’ game in Saudi Arabia),” said Monika Staab at the Leaders Week conference at Twickenham.

The Saudi Arabia women’s team were formed in 2022 and have not played in a competitive tournament.

The country is however already in the running to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 with Australia also bidding for the tournament.

In reaction to the plans to host the World Cup, Amnesty International Australia campaigner Nikita White said in February: “It would be quite the irony for Saudi’s tourism body to sponsor the largest celebration of women’s sport in the world when you consider that, as a woman in Saudi Arabia, you can’t even have a job without the permission of your male guardian.”

However, the country is yet to formally lodge their bid to host the tournament.

