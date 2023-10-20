‘He scored 50 million goals’ – Guardiola backs Haaland to win Ballon d’Or

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised forward Erling Haaland for scoring many goals last season and has backed him to win the Ballon d’Or.

Haaland, who helped City win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for the English club.

The Norwegian is battling for the Ballon d’Or honours for the world’s best player alongside Lionel Messi and other top players.

“Haaland should win – Yes. We won the treble and he scored 50 million goals,” said Guardiola during an interview on Friday.

Inter Miami forward Messi is viewed as the favourite to win the title in some quarters after he helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and Guardiola, who managed Messi at Barcelona, believes the 36-year-old deserves his own category.

“The Ballon d’Or has to be two sections. One for Messi, and after look for the others,” Guardiola said.

“The worst season of Messi is the best for the rest.”

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will hold on 30 October, 2023.

