Sports
‘He scored 50 million goals’ – Guardiola backs Haaland to win Ballon d’Or
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised forward Erling Haaland for scoring many goals last season and has backed him to win the Ballon d’Or.
Haaland, who helped City win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, scored 52 goals in 53 appearances for the English club.
The Norwegian is battling for the Ballon d’Or honours for the world’s best player alongside Lionel Messi and other top players.
“Haaland should win – Yes. We won the treble and he scored 50 million goals,” said Guardiola during an interview on Friday.
Read Also: Messi surpasses Suarez in Conmebol W’Cup qualifiers goal record
Inter Miami forward Messi is viewed as the favourite to win the title in some quarters after he helped Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar.
Messi is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and Guardiola, who managed Messi at Barcelona, believes the 36-year-old deserves his own category.
“The Ballon d’Or has to be two sections. One for Messi, and after look for the others,” Guardiola said.
“The worst season of Messi is the best for the rest.”
The Ballon d’Or ceremony will hold on 30 October, 2023.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....