Doctor says Osimhen may be sidelined for a month

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen could be away from the sport for around a month, according to popular orthopedic doctor Matteo Vitali.

Osimhen sustained an injury while on international duty with Nigeria as the were held to a 2-2 draw by Saudi Arabia in a friendly last weekend.

Due to the injury, the 24-year-old missed the friendly game against Mozambique, which the Super Eagles won 3-2.

“I haven’t seen Osimhen, his injury is very common in athletes Ibra also had the same problem with a medium-grade lesion of the femoral biceps of the right thigh,” Vitali, an orthopedic doctor at the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit of an Italian hospital.

Read Also: Osimhen calls for calm, says his love for Napoli ‘unwavering’

“Usually the protocol is quite standard, a minimum of twenty days of rest is needed with therapies aimed at mitigating the tissue lesion, then the injury must be evaluated during the course.”

The doctor added: “After the 20-day period of therapy and rest, it will finally be possible to return to the field to train separately and then with the group.

“With the return to training, more or less another ten days pass until we see him again in an official match.”

Osimhen has scored six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now