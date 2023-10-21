Sports
Congolese coach lands 20-year FIFA ban over sexual molestation
World football governing body, FIFA has imposed a 20-year suspension on a Congolese youth football coach Jonathan Bukabakwa who had molested a player.
Following media reports alleging sexual exploitation of minors in the Congolese football association, the FIFA ethics committee brought a complaint against Bukabakwa.
The football house stated that Bukabakwa had also been penalized 100,000 Swiss francs by the adjudicatory chamber.
According to FIFA’s announcement, the issue arose as a result of media reports alleging that coaches in various DR Congo areas and leagues had sexually assaulted youngsters.
Bukabakwa was provisionally suspended for five months earlier this year.
FIFA said that following an investigation, the adjudicatory chamber “was comfortably satisfied that Mr Bukabakwa had breached the Code of Ethics.”
FIFA said that the decision was in line with its “zero tolerance approach to all forms of abuse in football”.
