First 32-team FIFA Club World Cup to be played in United States

The world’s football governing body, FIFA has announced the first 32-team Club World Cup will be played in the United States.

The expanded competition is billed to begin in 2025, and that edition will take place from 15 June to 13 July.

The tournament will feature clubs from each of the six confederations, with Europe entering 12 teams.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino confirmed the news at a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The revamped format will be played in the same slot where Fifa has previously held the Confederations Cup for international teams, a year before the World Cup.

Meanwhile, certain bodies like the Professional Footballers’ Association, FifPro, have condemned the move by FIFA, saying players’ welfare is not put into consideration.

The Club World Cup is currently held annually, mid-season, with seven teams from six confederations.

Treble winners City, who won their first Champions League trophy in June, face Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in Saudi Arabia on 19 December.

