Sports
EPL: Liverpool, Man Utd play goalless as Arsenal go top with Brighton win
Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday.
The Reds had a disappointing outing as they fail to return to the top of the table, on which they started the weekend.
The point was not enough to displace Arsenal, who defeated Brighton 2-0 earlier in the day at the Emirates Stadium.
Read Also: First 32-team FIFA Club World Cup to be played in United States
Gabriel Jesus’ header and Kai Havertz’s late strike gave the Gunners the victory, taking them to the summit of the league.
At Anfield, Manchester United ended the game with 10 men as they had Diogo Dalot sent off in stoppage time.
Liverpool dominated possession, with more than 30 attempts on goal, but were too often wasteful and had to settle for a point.
In the other Premier League games played on Sunday, West Ham thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 while Aston Villa overcame their hosts Brentford 2-1.
