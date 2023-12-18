Champions League: Man City face Copenhagen in last 16, Arsenal to battle Porto

The teams left in the race for the 2023-24 Champions League campaign have discovered their foes in the last 16 of the competition.

Defending champions Manchester City have been drawn with Copenhagen, while Arsenal will face Porto, and Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig.

The first legs take place on 13-14 or 20-21 February and the second on 5-6 or 12-13 March.

Read Also: Man Utd out of Champions League after defeat to Bayern

Last-16 draw

Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now