Sports
Champions League: Man City face Copenhagen in last 16, Arsenal to battle Porto
The teams left in the race for the 2023-24 Champions League campaign have discovered their foes in the last 16 of the competition.
Defending champions Manchester City have been drawn with Copenhagen, while Arsenal will face Porto, and Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig.
The first legs take place on 13-14 or 20-21 February and the second on 5-6 or 12-13 March.
Last-16 draw
Porto v Arsenal
Napoli v Barcelona
Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad
Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Copenhagen v Manchester City
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid
