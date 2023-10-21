Salah surpasses 200 league goals as Liverpool beat Everton

Mohamed Salah scored twice to help Liverpool seal a 2-0 victory over city rivals Everton in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The Egyptian scored his 200th and 201st goals, breaking the deadlock in the 75th minute before scoring a 97th minute goal to seal victory.

Michael Keane’s handball in the box led to Liverpool’s lead, frustrating efforts by the Toffees who had kept the scoreline goalless despite being a man down from the 37th minute.

Everton played with 10 men for over 50 minutes as Ashley Young was sent off for two bookable offences, with both fouls coming on Luis Diaz.

Victory maintained Liverpool’s recent dominance over their neighbours in this derby fixture.

With the win, the Reds go top of the league table, same points as second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and third-placed Arsenal.

