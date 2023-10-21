Arsenal fight back from two goals down to draw against Chelsea

Arsenal fought back from two goals down to secure a point from their Premier League encounter with Chelsea on Saturday night.

Chelsea put up what appeared to be a fine performance to lead Arsenal 2-0 in a thrilling contest, but let their guard down late on.

Cole Palmer converted from penalty spot to open the scoring after William Saliba was penalised for handball by VAR on 15 minutes.

Mykhailo Mudryk then doubled the lead early in the second half as the hosts cruised.

Read Also: Salah surpasses 200 league goals as Liverpool beat Everton

But Arsenal continued to push for a goal and eventually halved the deficit in the 77th minute through Declan Rice.

Leandro Trossard then sealed a 2-2 draw for the visitors.

In Premier League games played earlier in the weekend, champions Manchester City defeated Brighton 2-1, Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brentford thrashed Burnley 3-0.

Newcastle United thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0, Nottingham Forest were held to a 2-2 draw by Luton Town while Liverpool saw off Everton 2-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now