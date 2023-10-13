Saudi Arabia snatch late draw in friendly against Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played a 2-2 draw with the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in a friendly game at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal.

Salmon Al-Faraj opened the scoring for the Saudis on the hour mark as Francis Uzoho palmed his freekick shot into own net.

But Victor Boniface helped Nigeria equalise as his effort forced Abdulelah Alamri to score an own goal in the 73rd minute of the game.

Kelechi Iheanacho then put the Super Eagles ahead for the first time in the game when he finished off a brilliant 80th-minute shot.

The Eagles thought they were cruising to victory until Kanno scored in the 100th minute to seal a draw for the Saudis in the friendly encounter on Friday.

Nigeria will be playing yet another friendly game against Mozambique next week, as they continue their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 2023 AFCON which is set to take place between 13 January and 11 February 2024, will be hosted by Cote D’Ivoire.

The Eagles have since been drawn in Group A alongside the hosts, as well as Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

