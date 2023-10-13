Mikel, Drogba react as Super Eagles draw hosts Cote d’Ivoire in AFCON group

Former internationals, John Mikel Obi and Didier Drogba have both reacted to the draw between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw, which took place in Abidjan, saw Nigeria drawn in group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

The tournament earlier billed to hold this year has been moved to hold between 13 January and 11 February due to the weather conditions in the host country.

Holders Senegal have drawn Cameroon in Group C, and will be hoping to successfully defend the title they won in the previous edition.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are looking to win their fourth title, having cliched it in the 1980, 1994 and 2013 editions.

“This is coming home. The tournament is coming home, AFCON 2023 is coming home to Nigeria.” Mikel Obi said in a video shared by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Read Also: Nigeria loses bid to host AFCON as Morocco, Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania win rights

Recall that Mikel captained the Nigerian side that won the 2013 tournament before his retirement from active football.

“It is a very difficult group. Nigeria is of course one of the favourites and to have them in our group, it is going to be an exciting challenge,” Ivorien legend Drogba was quoted by CAF.

“But we are up for it. This is the beauty of a competition like AFCON, so we are ready to take on the challenge and let the best teams of this group and all the groups qualify.”

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 draw:

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now