Bauchi govt sacks Wikki Tourists FC chairman

The Bauchi State government has sacked the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of Wikki Tourists FC, Aminu Dalhatu Umar.

The state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Muhammad Salis Gamawa, confirmed the chairman’s sack in a letter dated October 11, 2023.

The letter was seen by journalists on Thursday.

Umar was appointed the chairman of the Wikki Tourists FC interim management committee in August.

The letter read: “I hope this letter finds you in good health. It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of our decision to terminate your role as the Interim Chairman of Wikki Tourists Football Club effective immediately (today), 11 October 2023.”

“Your appointment as Interim chairman was a testament to our belief in your ability to steer the club in the right direction. However, we have observed a series of actions that regrettably contravened the clear instructions and guidelines provided for the proper management of the club.

“These violations include, but are not limited to, borrowing funds without due approvals, making appointments without adhering to due process, a failure to accept and rectify mistakes after receiving warnings, and a lack of consultation with the Board prior to making important decisions.”

These actions compromise the transparency, accountability, and effective governance we expect within the club. As a result, we are left with no choice but to terminate your interim chairmanship.

“We appreciate the efforts you have put into the club and your commitment to its success. However, we must uphold the principles of good governance, responsible financial management, and adherence to established procedures.”

