Bauchi govt sacks six monarchs for alleged involvement in politics

The Bauchi State government has sacked six traditional rulers for alleged involvement in partisan politics.

The Acting Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission, Nasiru Dewu, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Bauchi.

He added that the traditional rulers for misconduct and encroachment of forests in their domains.

The affected monarchs, according to the permanent secretary, are from Bauchi and the Katagum Emirates of the State.

The government ordered the deposed traditional rulers to hand over the affairs of their respective domains to their secretaries.

The statement read: “The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils based on partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the civil service rules.

“The traditional rulers affected by Katagum Emirate include the district head of Dubi, Aminu Muhammed Malami; the district head of Azare, Bashir Kabir Umar; village Head of Tafiya, Umar Omar and the village head of Tarmasawa, Umar Bani.

“Those affected from the Bauchi Emirate include village Head of Beni, Bello Sulaiman and village head of Badara, Yusuf Aliyu Badara.”

