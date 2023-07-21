News
Parents to pay more as Nigerian govt hikes fees of Unity Schools
The Federal Ministry of Education, on Friday, raised the tuition for new students at Federal Government Colleges, also known as Federal Unity Colleges, to N100,000.
This was stated in a directive sent to all Federal Unity College principals on May 25, 2023, with the reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I and from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education.
Read Also: Bauchi govt sacks six monarchs for alleged involvement in politics
New students are required to pay N100,000 instead of the previous N45,000, as stated in the circular titled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students” and signed by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director of Senior Secondary Education.
“The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, text books, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.
“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the underlisted fees and charges for all Unity Colleges,” the memo read.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...