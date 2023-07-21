Parents to pay more as Nigerian govt hikes fees of Unity Schools

The Federal Ministry of Education, on Friday, raised the tuition for new students at Federal Government Colleges, also known as Federal Unity Colleges, to N100,000.

This was stated in a directive sent to all Federal Unity College principals on May 25, 2023, with the reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I and from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education.

New students are required to pay N100,000 instead of the previous N45,000, as stated in the circular titled “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students” and signed by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director of Senior Secondary Education.

“The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, text books, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al.

“Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the underlisted fees and charges for all Unity Colleges,” the memo read.

