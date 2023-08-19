Osimhen nets brace as Napoli begin title defence with win

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored twice in Napoli’s first competitive game of the season.

The Naples club began the defence of their Serie A title by coming from behind to win at newly-promoted Frosinone.

The striker’s league-leading 26 goals last season helped Napoli to a first title since 1990.

Having been scoring in the preseason, he continued his scoring spree by beginning the new campaign in similarly prolific fashion.

Abdou Harroui’s early penalty gave the hosts a shock lead but Matteo Politano levelled from the edge of the box.

Osimhen then fired Napoli ahead before the break and steered in a second late on to give the champions a great start.

It was the first win for new boss Rudi Garcia, in his first league game in charge of the team.

