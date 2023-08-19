Sports
EPL: Man City pip Newcastle to maintain 100% start after Spurs beat Man Utd
Manchester City made it two wins in two games this league season as they defeated Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.
City sealed a 1-0 victory over the Magpies in a thrilling encounter to maintain a perfect start, having won their opening league game against Burnley.
Julian Alvarez’s brilliant first-half strike proved enough for the Pep Guardiola side.
Read Also: Spalletti replaces Mancini as Italy coach
Earlier in the day, Manchester United were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur as new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou clinched his first win since taking charge.
Pape Matar Sarr’s effort opened the scoring before an own goal by Lisandro Martinez sealed victory late on.
In the other Premier League games played on Saturday, Brighton defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1, Liverpool came frkm behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 while Brentford thrashed Fulham 3-0.
