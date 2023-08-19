Spalletti replaces Mancini as Italy coach

Serie A title-winning manager, Luciano Spalletti has been appointed coach of Italy national team.

Spalletti becomes the team’s new manager following the departure of Roberto Mancini, who resigned earlier this month.

64-year-old Spalletti left Napoli in the summer after guiding the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

After leading the Naples club to triumph, he planned to take a year-long sabbatical, but has now decided to make a swift return to the sport.

Read Also: Osimhen gets new boss as Napoli replace Spalletti

Mancini, 58, had led Italy for five years and guided them to victory at Euro 2020 when they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

However, Italy failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Spalletti would take charge from 1 September.

“The national team needed a great coach and I’m very happy that he accepted,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

“His enthusiasm and his expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now