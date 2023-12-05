Osimhen reacts after winning player of the year award in Italy

Super Eagles and Napoli forward has been awarded the Italian footballers’ association player of the year

The Nigeria international was presented with the award this week after he helped Napoli win their first league title in 33 years.

“Thank you for the recognition and awards, thank you my family, friends and supporters for your votes and unending support,” Osimhen said in a message posted on X.

The striker became the first African to ever win the AIC award, joining the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo and last year’s winner Rafael Leao as recipients of the prize.

Osimhen, who was also included in the Serie A team of the year, scored 26 Serie A goals in 2022-23, breaking George Weah’s record as the highest-scoring African in the Italian top flight.

He has been hit by injury this season but the 24-year-old has scored six goals in 10 league games, and has returned to action for the Naples club.

