Saudi move would’ve changed my life, but I said no —Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has finally spoken publicly about the offers he got from Saudi Arabia last summer concerning a possible move to the Arab nation.

Saudi has been investing massively in their national football and had lured Osimhen with a mouth-watering offer that was rejected by the start striker.

Osimhen revealed he rejected big offers from Saudi Arabia outfit, Al Hilal to stay on with Italian side Napoli.

The Blue Waves €200m offer was also reportedly rejected by Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, leaving Osimhen to remain with the Serie A champions.

“What was said is true. I have to be honest, I never thought about leaving last summer because Napoli wanted to keep me, but when the offer came from Saudi Arabia, a huge offer, it was hard to refuse. I spoke to Napoli and decided to stay.

“It was crazy… The more I said no, the more they increased the financial offer. It would have changed my life, they never gave up. But I said, no guys, I’m staying.”

When asked if he wanted to continue playing in Europe, Osimhen answered in the affirmative, saying there is more to football than money.

“Of course. I had talks in August, it was a huge decision for me to make. I spoke to Napoli, and we decided together to refuse.

“I didn’t want people to think I wanted to leave. It was a positive decision for my career. As much as you play football for money, there is also so much more to it.”

Osimhen played a key role in Napoli’s title success last season, scoring 26 goals in 32 league appearances, and has netted six times in 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

