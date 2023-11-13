Fabregas named interim manager of Italian club Como

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been named interim manager of Italian club Como.

The 36-year-old, who retired last season while playing for the team, succeeds Moreno Longo for his first senior management role.

Fabregas had been coach of the club’s youth and reserve teams, but will now be in charge of the senior team.

A statement said the club wants to “embark on a new path that hopefully will provide more excitement and entertainment for the fans”.

The club also stated that the appointment would be made permanent in the near future.

Fabregas first match in charge will be at home to Feralpisalo after the international break on 25 November.

Como are sixth in the table with 21 points from their first 12 games.

Ripples Nigeria long reported the Spanish legend had become a shareholder of Como alongside former Arsenal and Barcelona team-mate Thierry Henry.

