Amusan ‘thrilled’ after getting clearance to compete at World Athletics Champs

Reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, has been cleared to compete at the World Athletics Championships which start this Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26 year old had been charged with three whereabouts failures, an anti-doping rule violation for missing three out of competition tests within a 12 month period and the Nigerian had contested the charge.

In reaction to the positive outcome of the trial, Amusan expressed her gratitude, insisting that she was an ambassador and supporter of clean sport.

“This morning, I found out that the independent tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded,” Amusan wrote on her Facebook page.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s World Championships.

“I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of clean sport.”

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria had announced on Thursday evening that the World 100m hurdles record holder has been cleared and will now travel to Budapest to defend the historic gold medal she won last year at the 18th edition of the Championships.

Amusan now has the chance to defend the only title she has not defended in her career after the successful defence of her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

It was gathered that the tribunal of three arbitrators exonerated Amusan from two out of the three tests after the Nigerian argued that the tester did not do enough from locating her.

Interestingly, Amusan had insisted that she was not a drug cheat.

The World Athletics Championships will take place between August 19 and August 27, in Budapest, Hungary.

