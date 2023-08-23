Sports
Amusan through to 100m Hurdles final in Budapest
Amusan has zoomed into the final of the women’s 100m Hurdles event of the ongoing World Athletics Championships holding in Budapest.
The world record holder qualified for the final after Wednesday’s semi-final saw her win Heat 2 with a time of 12.56s.
Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent, who is the reigning NCAA Champion, clocked 12.60s to finish second and qualify for her third consecutive World Athletics Championship final.
Read Also: Amusan into semis of 100m Hurdles at 2023 World Athletics Champs
Meanwhile, former world record holder Kendra Harrison of the United States won the first semifinal race in 12.33s.
Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s, ahead of Nia Ali in 12.49s.
Amusan will hope to defend her title in the final slated for Thursday, August 24.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...