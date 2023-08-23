Amusan through to 100m Hurdles final in Budapest

Amusan has zoomed into the final of the women’s 100m Hurdles event of the ongoing World Athletics Championships holding in Budapest.

The world record holder qualified for the final after Wednesday’s semi-final saw her win Heat 2 with a time of 12.56s.

Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent, who is the reigning NCAA Champion, clocked 12.60s to finish second and qualify for her third consecutive World Athletics Championship final.

Meanwhile, former world record holder Kendra Harrison of the United States won the first semifinal race in 12.33s.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s, ahead of Nia Ali in 12.49s.

Amusan will hope to defend her title in the final slated for Thursday, August 24.

