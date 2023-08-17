‘Leader’ Osimhen is just like Ronaldo, says Napoli boss Garcia

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen is a leader and gives himself to the game just like Cristiano Ronaldo does, so says Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia.

Garcia said Osimhen had similar leadership traits with Ronaldo, having managed both players at different times.

The new Napoli boss joined the Serie A side after leaving Saudi club Al-Nassr where Ronaldo had been playing since last December.

Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years last season with Osimhen becoming the league’s leading scorer.

“Osimhen is a leader, he always wants to win and drag the team,” said Garcia, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

“He’s a bit like Cristiano Ronaldo. When he wins, he is super happy. He calls his teammates to take pictures and I like him.

“He is one of the best in the world, he could only attack, but he also helps the team defensively, he presses opponents and it’s so good for the team. This is part of the group’s qualities.”

On Ronaldo, he said: “I was on good terms with Cristiano, I understood why he had such a career,” said the coach.

“He was the first to arrive for training sessions and the last to leave. He is an incredible leader. He feels the competition also during training sessions. When he won a penalty shootout he celebrated with his ‘Siuu’ like in the Champions League.”

Napoli will begin their Serie A title defence this weekend when they face Frosinone in their opening game of the league season.

