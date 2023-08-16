Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City have emerged winners of the UEFA Super Cup after beating Sevilla on penalties on Wednesday night.

City, who won the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup last season, successfully added to the treble with a 5-4 shootout win.

The Pep Guardiola team had lost the Community Shield to Arsenal in a shootout a fortnight ago, but came up stronger this time.

A towering header from Youssef En-Nesyri had put Europa League holders Sevilla ahead on 25 minutes before the goalkeepers of both sides made great saves.

City equalized in the 63rd minute when man-of-the-match Cole Palmer rose at the far post to level with a looping header from Rodri’s cross.

Palmer’s equaliser for Man City sent the match to a penalty shootout, which his side won 5-4 following a missed kick by Sevilla’s Nemanja Gudelj.

