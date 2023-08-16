WWC: England set up Spain final with win over hosts Australia

The Three Lionesses of England have secured their place in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

England, who knocked out the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the round of 16, had gone all the way to the final of the tournament.

The Lionesses saw off hosts Australia in a thrilling semifinal clash on Wednesday to set up a final meeting with Spain, who had defeated Sweden in the other semifinal.

Read Also: Gallant Super Falcons lose to England in World Cup last-16 shootout

Ella Toone scored the opener in the first half before the lead was cancelled out by a wonderful Sam Kerr solo strike on 63 minutes.

Lauren Hemp restored the lead for England before Alessia Russo added a third to seal the victory.

Lionesses into final for first time & become first England football team to reach that stage since 1966 when the men’s team won the World Cup.

England will face Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now