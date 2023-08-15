‘I’ve achieved a lot in Europe’ – Neymar joins Al-Hilal on two-year deal

Brazil forward Neymar has successfully completed a move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, ending his time at Paris St-Germain.

The deal for Neymar is understood to be worth about 90m euros plus add-ons, with the former Barcelona player signing a two-year contract with the Saudi side.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world-record fee of £200m in 2017, will reportedly be paid 150m euros a year in Saudi – six times the amount he earned at PSG.

“I’ve achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” he said.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.

“I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.”

The Brazilian made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

Neymar joins a long list of active players who moved to Saudi this summer.

