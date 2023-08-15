Guardiola says De Bruyne could be out for four months

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, believes that if Kevin de Bruyne’s hamstring injury requires surgery, he might miss the next four months of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old was forced to leave Friday’s 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor after only 23 minutes after a knock.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that De Bruyne also went off injured during their Champions League final win over Inter Milan in June.

The Belgium midfielder missed all City’s pre-season matches and returned as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield defeat by Arsenal.

“It’s a serious injury,” said Guardiola.

“We have to decide if he needs surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months,” added Guardiola, who confirmed De Bruyne’s issue is related to the same hamstring.

“The decision on surgery will be taken in the coming days and could see him miss three or four months”.

De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists as City claimed the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

