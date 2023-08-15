Arsenal sign Brentford goalie Raya on loan

Premier League club, Arsenal have signed Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan.

The loan move of the Spanish shotstopper is with the option to make the move permanent.

27-year-old Raya will provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale at the Gunnera and has taken the number 22 shirt.

Raya kept 11 Premier League clean sheets last season as the Bees finished ninth.

Arsenal confirmed the loan deal in a statement on Tuesday.

“The 27-year-old has been an integral part of the Bees’ team in recent seasons, and played in all 38 of their Premier League matches last season,” the club wrote.

“Born in Barcelona, David came to England at 16 years old when he signed for Blackburn Rovers as an academy player.

“A short-term loan to Southport in the National League, promotion to the Championship with Rovers and 108 senior appearances later, saw David depart Lancashire for west London in July 2019.”

“David will wear the number 22 shirt, and everyone at Arsenal welcomes him to the club.

“The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

