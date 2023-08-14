Man Utd make winning start as Varane nets winner against Wolves

Raphael Varane scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in a Premier League encounter on Monday night.

Varane headed in the winner in the 76th minute of the game to help Manchester United make a winning start to the new season.

The game was heading towards a goalless draw before Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked out the centre-back to head in.

The game played at Old Trafford saw United goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount make their Premier League debuts.

Wolves thought they have gotten an opportunity to equalise late in the game but the team were controversially denied penalty in stoppage time.

It was Wolves manager Gary O’Neil’s first game in charge and he was booked after expressing anger following the penalty denial.



