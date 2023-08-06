Sports
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield
Arsenal defeated Premier League champions Manchester City to emerge winners of the Community Shield in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.
The Gunners pulled off a stunning comeback as they scored a very late equalizer before going on to win on penalties.
City had opened scoring in the 88 minutes through Cole Palmer and were heading to victory when Leandro Trossard netted an equalizer in the 101st minute of the game.
Read Also: Arsenal unveil Wenger statue at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal forced the game into penalties and successful won 4-1 over the Pep Guardiola side.
Kevin de Bruyne struck the crossbar before Rodri saw his effort saved and then Fabio Vieira converted to win it for Arsenal.
The Community Shield serves as the curtain raiser for the English Premier League, which begins this Friday, with Burnley hosting Manchester City.
