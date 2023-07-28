Arsenal unveil Wenger statue at Emirates Stadium

Premier League club, Arsenal have unveiled a bronze statue of legendary former manager Arsene Wenger outside the club’s home ground, Emirates Stadium.

The French football chief helped the Gunners to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his reign from 1996 to 2018.

The 3.5-metre statue outside the North Bank Stand shows Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy.

The 73-year-old, who now works with FIFA, will be a guest of honour for Arsenal’s home friendly against Monaco, another of his former clubs, next Wednesday.

Read Also: Wenger says Arsenal in good place to win Premier League

Arsenal executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis said: “Arsene’s contribution to, and achievements with, the club mark him out as the club’s greatest manager.

“He treated the club and its supporters to many trophies and fantastic memories and brought a revolution in the running of the club, an unbeaten season and the move to Emirates Stadium.

“It is fitting, therefore, that as a mark of the club’s enduring respect and gratitude a magnificent statue of Arsene now stands outside Emirates Stadium.”

Wenger joins five other Arsenal legends with statues outside the ground – Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Herbert Chapman and Ken Friar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now