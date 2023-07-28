Sports
Arsenal unveil Wenger statue at Emirates Stadium
Premier League club, Arsenal have unveiled a bronze statue of legendary former manager Arsene Wenger outside the club’s home ground, Emirates Stadium.
The French football chief helped the Gunners to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his reign from 1996 to 2018.
The 3.5-metre statue outside the North Bank Stand shows Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy.
The 73-year-old, who now works with FIFA, will be a guest of honour for Arsenal’s home friendly against Monaco, another of his former clubs, next Wednesday.
Arsenal executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis said: “Arsene’s contribution to, and achievements with, the club mark him out as the club’s greatest manager.
“He treated the club and its supporters to many trophies and fantastic memories and brought a revolution in the running of the club, an unbeaten season and the move to Emirates Stadium.
“It is fitting, therefore, that as a mark of the club’s enduring respect and gratitude a magnificent statue of Arsene now stands outside Emirates Stadium.”
Wenger joins five other Arsenal legends with statues outside the ground – Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Herbert Chapman and Ken Friar.
