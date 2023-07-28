Sports
D’Tigress begin AfroBasket defence with win over DR Congo
Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress defeated the Democratic Republic of the Congo to begin their Afrobasket title defense.
D’Tigress put up a fine performance to win the opening match of Group D at the 2023 FIBA women’s championship.
The championship is in its 28th edition, and being held in Kigali, Rwanda, and D’Tigress defeated DR Congo 69 to 35 points.
The Nigeria team successfully won each of the four quarters.
Read Also: Basketball Federation appoints Wakama as D’Tigress head coach
They won the first quarter 16-8, the second by a slim margin of 13-10, the third by a margin of 17-14, and the fourth by a score of 23-3.
The last group match for D’Tigress is scheduled for Monday, July 31 and will be against Egypt.
The FIBA women’s AfroBasket has been won by Nigeria the last three times.
They have taken home five championships in total, placing them second in the standings to Senegal’s 11 wins.
