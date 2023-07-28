Chukwueze reveals Osimhen’s role in his transfer to AC Milan

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze has revealed that his national teammate Victor Osimhen played a key role in his decision to join AC Millan.

The Nigeria international officially joined the Serie A side on Thursday from Spanish club Villarreal in a deal worth €20m plus €8m add-ons, according to reports.

In a chat with Milan TV, Chukwueze was quoted as saying that his conversation with Napoli forward Osimhen convinced him to join the Rossoneri.

“We [I and Osimhen] joked about it [my transfer to AC Milan] the last time we chatted. He [Osimhen] said, ‘Samuel, AC Milan is a very nice club. It’s the best club. Don’t hesitate to sign with them. They’re fantastic. They have good people and their fans are amazing.’

Read Also: We’ll be a different Super Eagles in 2023 AFCON —Osimhen

“I said, tell me how do you feel when you are playing against them?,’ and he said, ‘Their fans are amazing. They’re crazy about football.’

“I said okay, hope you know I’m going to win you? And he said, ‘Let’s see how it goes,” Chukwueze told Milan TV.

Osimhen helped Napoli win the Serie A title last season, and is likely to remain in the club next season.

Osimhen also emerged as the best player of the league after clinching the golden boot.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now